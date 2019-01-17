7-year-old girl dies after falling into septic tank in UP’s Khoda

A seven-year-old girl died after falling into a septic tank at Kala Vihar locality in Khoda on Wednesday afternoon, police said, adding that her body has been sent for postmortem and her family has been asked to forward a complaint.

According to police, the incident took place outside the house of the girl’s maternal grandfather, Akiullah Khan, around 3pm, when two people — who had been hired privately — were cleaning the tank.

Ravi Kumar, assistant superintendent of police, Indirapuram, said, “We have sent the body for postmortem. We have also asked her family to file a formal complaint so that proper legal procedure can be followed.”

KK Bhadana, executive officer of the Khoda Nagar Palika, meanwhile, said, “It was a private septic tank, not constructed or maintained by the Nagar Palika. Some people, who were hired privately, were cleaning the tank when the incident took place.”

Police, on the other hand, said they are yet to verify if the septic tank was a private one.

The deceased, Rukhsana Bano, was the oldest among three siblings who stayed with their mother in Ambedkar Nagar district and had come to Khoda for a visit on December 17 last year, the girl’s grandfather said, “The around 12-15 foot deep septic tank was open because it was being cleaned. My granddaughter had just rushed out of the home when she suddenly slipped and fell in. We called for help but by the time people rushed to her rescue, it was already too late. However, her body was pulled out later and she was declared dead. Her body has been sent for postmortem.”

“I was about to send her back to the village and was trying to get her train tickets booked. Seconds before the incident, she came running from inside the house and could not maintain balance. So she slipped inside. Later, some locals climbed down the tank and pulled her out. I have informed her mother and she will arrive soon,” he added.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 13:16 IST