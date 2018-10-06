AAP worker killed as SUV catches fire in Ghaziabad, family alleges murder

A 45-year-old man, a worker of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was found charred to death his Maruti Brezza car on the Loni-Bhopra Road in Ghaziabad early Friday.

Suspecting foul play, the victim’s family has lodged an FIR of murder at the Sahibabad police station.

The man was identified as Naveen Das, a resident of Patel Chest area in North Delhi. He was found charred in his burnt car, barely a kilometre from the Tila Morh police post. The police said a security guard spotted the burning car around 2.30am.

“The police were immediately alerted and we summoned a fire tender to douse the flames. The car was gutted and the body was in the driver’s seat. The family has termed the incident suspicious and filed a police complaint of murder. We have registered the FIR of murder against unidentified persons and are investigating the case,” Rakesh Mishra, circle officer,Sahibabad, said.

Harpal Singh, the guard and eyewitness to the incident, said the incident took place between 2.30am and 3am.

“I was on duty nearby but there was no car parked on the road when I reported for duty. I went to my office and returned after 8-10 minutes and saw the car on fire and no one was around. The police were informed and a fire tender came to douse the fire. The car was gutted. Then police said that the man inside was burnt to death,” Singh said.

Victim’s brother Manoj Kumar Das said that his older brother was unmarried and had an event management business.

“Around noon on October 4, he left home saying he was going to Chhatarpur. Around 8.30pm, he spoke to our sister and everything seemed normal. We later received a call from the police about the incident. His was a diesel car purchased two years ago and there is something suspicious about his death. We are not convinced that the car caught fire and my brother could not move out,” Manoj said.

He said it is a case of murder as the car was parked on roadside with the handbrakes on. He also said the fact that his brother was on the Loni-Bhopra Road deepened the mystery.

“It was a diesel car and it could not have caught fire on its own. He was alone in the car and could have easily escaped. He was member of the AAP and was looking after local schools in the area. He had no enmity with anyone,” he said.

The Ghaziabad police said it had sent the body for an autopsy and has also roped in the forensic team to lift evidence.

“We are awaiting the postmortem report and the forensic analysis is being done. We are probing all angles,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, said.

