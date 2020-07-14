e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / After Covid-19 case emerges at Noida mall, confusion over closure leaves shop owners miffed

After Covid-19 case emerges at Noida mall, confusion over closure leaves shop owners miffed

noida Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:09 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Following confusion over the sealing of Smart Bharat Mall on Monday morning, a few shopkeepers gathered outside the Sector 25 establishment to protest the mall’s “unannounced” closure.

The shopkeepers said they were not allowed to enter the mall in the morning, and the mall was shut without any prior communication. However, police officers rushed to the spot and told the agitated shopkeepers that the mall was temporarily closed for sanitisation purpose as someone from the mall had tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The security guards told us that the mall had been closed and that we were not allowed to go in. We were enraged as no one from the mall’s management had bothered telling us about the closure in advance. All of our merchandise was inside the mall, and it was only after an hour that we were told that it was a temporary closed as someone had tested positive for Covid-19, a shop owner, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The mall’s management did not answer calls on Monday despite several attempts.

According to the police, which had rushed to the mall along with officials from the district administration in light of the gathering, one of the maintenance staff personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

“According to the guidelines, any public establishment from where a positive case is reported has to be shut down for 48 hours for sanitisation purposes. That is why the mall has been temporarily closed as someone from the mall’s management tested positive for coronavirus. However, there was some confusion about the closure of the mall in the morning which was later clarified,” assistant commissioner of police, Rajneesh Verma, said.

According to the police, the mall has been closed for two days so that it can be completely sanitised, and will open again on Wednesday.

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In