After five years wait, Amrapali residents to get water connection

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:36 IST

In a relief to thousands of residents in various housing society projects of the beleaguered Amrapali Group, the Noida authority is going to provide water connections in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

There are around 10,000 homebuyers living across Amrapali projects in Sapphire in Sector 45, Silicon City in Sector 76, Princely Estate in Sector 76, Zodiac project in Sector 119, Platinum in Sector 119 and Eden in Sector 50. Most homebuyers had shifted into partially ready housing complexes from 2013 onwards. They were getting ground water in the absence of piped water connections from the authority. According to the law, the authority can provide water connections only after the builder obtains occupancy certificates and clears all pending dues.

The Noida authority said the water supply is expected to start shortly in all these societies.

“We have laid pipelines in all Amrapali Group’s housing societies, where connection was not given due to technical reasons. We are giving finishing touches and the water supply will start n the next couple of days. We will mix 70% Ganga water and 30% of ground water to provide the supply to residents, just as we are doing in other areas,” said BM Pokhriyal, assistant general manager, Noida Authority.

On July 23 this year, the Supreme Court had directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities and the Uttar Pradesh government to provide basic civic facilities to Amrapali’s housing projects immediately. The facilities could not come through earlier as due to pendency of dues of the Amrapali Group.

“We are really happy as the Supreme Court’s order has resolved our water connection issue, which was pending since the last five years. Finally, the Noida authority has laid the pipeline and also connected it with the main Ganga water supply Saturday evening. Now, we are waiting for flat registration to begin,” said RK Shrivastava, a resident of Amrapali Sapphire, Sector 45.

Residents said they have since suffered at their hands of the builder and have been struggling since the past five years to get water for their daily needs.“But now thanks to Supreme Court we are finally getting a connection. As of now, the authority has laid a 100mm pipeline as against the requirement of a 300mm diameter pipe. We hope the authority replaces the existing 100mm pipe with 300mm one so that water supply remains smooth,” said Harjit Singh, a resident of Platinum society in Sector 119.

