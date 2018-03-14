After spurious liquor claims four lives in Khoda, police lodge three FIRs

Following the deaths of four people, allegedly after consuming liquor on Monday, the Ghaziabad police has lodged three FIRs against suspects accused of supplying smuggled liquor in Khoda and also selling it to the four men who died on Monday and Tuesday.

The four victims were migrant workers from Bihar and lived in Khoda, Ghaziabad.

One of the three FIRs was filed against Sunil and his mother, who ran a grocery shop from their house in Khoda Gali No.9 and supplied smuggled liquor to local residents.

They were booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc).

The other FIR was filed against a husband and wife — Sudhir and Pramila — under the same IPC sections. They are accused of providing liquor to two men, Ravinder and his brother Shri Niwas. The couple allegedly procured their consignment of the contraband from Sunil’s shop. Ravinder died on Tuesday morning while Shri Niwas is still undergoing treatment.

“Sudhir admitted his involvement in supplying smuggled liquor to local residents and he has been arrested. The three FIRs were filed against different persons who bought smuggled liquor and sold it to people in Khoda. The bodies of the victims were brought to Khoda on Wednesday after a postmortem examination. Bodies of two victims — Avnesh and Sandeep — were taken by their families to Shahjahanpur, their native village,” Dharmendra Chauhan, circle officer, Indirapuram, said.

The other three accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, police said.

“We have formed teams and are trying to trace the other accused. They will be nabbed soon,” Chauhan said.

The police and the district officials are waiting for the postmortem reports of the victims and also the forensic reports of the samples of the liquor consumed by the victims.

The residents on Tuesday had protested at different localities in Khoda and alleged that smuggled liquor is openly sold in general stores in connivance with the local police.

The officials of the district administration said the illicit liquor traders were mixing chemicals and repackaging the liquor in used liquor bottles.

“Sunil and his mother had been operating the shop for the past one year but no action was taken against them. They had been supplying liquor to others for further sale. The supply of smuggled liquor is rampant in Shankar Vihar, Indira Vihar and Mangal Bazar, among other areas. It is time that all such illegal sale points are shut down,” Sohail, a resident of Subhash Park, said.

The police also carried out raids on Wednesday under various police station areas in Ghaziabad, including Khoda. The raids were conducted after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the deaths in Khoda and directed that tough action be taken against those involved.

The district officials on Tuesday suspended seven persons, including the station house officer of Khoda and an excise officer, after the four deaths were reported.

On Tuesday, the excise teams in Noida arrested three liquor smugglers and seized 44 cartons of smuggled liquor from areas adjoining Khoda.

The excise department officials also made announcements, through the public address system, in areas where the crackdown took place, appealing people to not buy liquor from illegal vends.