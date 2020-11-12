Air quality of Noida improves slightly, even as violations continue

noida

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:24 IST

Noida: The air quality of Noida and Greater Noida showed a little improvement on Thursday as weather conditions remained mostly favourable, yet pollution levels remained in the “very poor” category.

However, a slight rise was seen in the smaller particle pollutant PM2.5, which often increases due to smoke from fire or vehicular emissions, showed data assessed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city saw easterly winds at a speed of 10 to 12 kmph, however, the dispersion was not as high as expected, possibly due to the higher humidity in the air or festival rush leading to more emissions. Weather analysts expect the air quality to worsen slightly due to the change in wind direction on November 13 and 14, but the recovery is likely to be swift in the days to follow.

“Easterly winds may see a marginal change or may vary for the day to north-westerly and easterly, but pollutants will ventilate due to better wind speed. On November 14, however, the wind speed may drop to five to six kmph, which may worsen air quality,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

According to CPCB, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 305 on Thursday, against 309 on Wednesday. The city witnessed an AQI of 455 or “severe” on Monday. The AQI of Greater Noida on Thursday was 327, against 340 on Wednesday, and 436 or “severe” on Monday. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 328 on Thursday, against 360 on Wednesday and 444 or “severe” on Monday.

Despite a slight drop in the overall AQI, Noida’s PM2.5 levels were at 180.63 microgrammes per cubic metres (µg/m3) on Thursday against 170.54µg/m3 a day earlier. The PM10 levels, however, shrunk in Noida, from 418.49µg/m3 on Wednesday to 342.17µg/m3 on Thursday.

In Greater Noida, PM2.5 remained unchanged 180µg/m3 Wednesday and Thursday, despite supportive winds. The PM10 also remained almost the same with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) recording them at 385.57µg/m3 on Thursday against 388.79 on Wednesday.

“Smoke is the major source of PM2.5, be it from vehicle or stubble burning, unlike PM10 which are coarser particles which rise due to dust. The rise in PM2.5 could be because of more vehicular movement due to the festive season,” said Shambhavi Shukla, program officer, air pollution, centre for science and environment (CSE).

Meanwhile, a large pile of horticulture waste was set afire during the day on Thursday in Greater Noida West. The fire was quickly doused off and the waste taken away.

“A huge pile of freshly trimmed fauna and some dry horticulture waste was set afire at Sector 16, Greater Noida west. The waste came from three spots – one from a private builder who was getting hedges trimmed outside their construction site, the second from development work at a park and the third from a road divider. We quickly sent a complaint to the concerned officials and after some time, the fire was doused and remains removed from the spot. This is a common issue in this area,” said Manish Kumar, vice-president of Noida extension flat owners’ welfare association, a citizen’s welfare group, who reported the incident.

“We had received a complaint about the burning and are investigating the matter. A penalty will be imposed on the concerned department or individual. Waste burning cases are random and we had been imposing penalties and instigating the concerned authorities, like the state industrial development authority and Greater Noida authority, to manage their waste so that it’s not set afire,” said Archna Dwivedi, regional officer, UPPCB.