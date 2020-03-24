As panic over Covid-19 takes over, health workers, travellers allege harassment by residents’ bodies

noida

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 22:58 IST

Many travellers who recently returned from foreign countries and health workers and their families have said they are being harassed by the panic-stricken residential bodies amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

People are complaining about being harassed by vigilante residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owner associations (AOAs) and their neighbours. “My husband is not even a general physician and is a physiotherapist. He goes to the hospital only for urgent cases these days. But everyday he leaves, the security guards give him a hard time to let his car pass. On Saturday, I went to buy groceries at the local store and a neighbour distanced herself from me pointedly. I understand everyone is scared, but that should not be grounds for any kind of ostracisation,” Madhulika Khera, resident of a high-rise society in Sector 75, said.

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh had announced that no RWA will be allowed to implement its own set of rules which are not in line with the Epidemic Act.

Referring to restrictions reportedly imposed by some RWAs, Singh said precautionary steps were welcomed. “ The police and the administration will act firmly and take legal action in case any organisation or individual is found causing nuisance deliberately. Rules or restrictions, which are above the law, are not acceptable. We can’t impose restrictions that frighten people,” Singh said.

Several high-rises and independent colonies have put up banners on their gates urging people who return from other countries to inform the respective AOA or RWA so that they can inform the district administration who can then take necessary action if needed.

A woman in her late twenties had also been allegedly harassed by certain residents of Supertech Ecovillage on Friday after she had come to the society to live with an acquaintance. She had returned from London on March 17 and had been asked to stay in a hotel by the health department. When she started showing some symptoms of Covid-19, the hotel had asked her to leave after which she had gone to the society in Greater Noida West. Local police from Bisrakh station had to intervene to sort the matter out, before she was taken for treatment to Government Institute of Medical Sciences( GIMS) and a security guard was posted outside the flat she was staying in.

For the past week, some messages have also been circulating on social media with office bearers of residential bodies alleging carelessness by those suspected Covid-19 patients.

“We are supporting people under quarantine. There are always one or two exceptions who try to violate the quarantine norms , but overall we are only taking necessary precautions and nothing else,” said Arun Sharma, president, AOA Supertech Capetwon. The society was put under lockdown after a resident of the society tested positive for Covid-19. “Nobody wants to harass anyone. We can’t lock people in their homes. We are just being careful. A security guard has been appointed outside the patient tested positive, and we have made a single point of contact for bringing essentials for family members’ needs,” he said.

Senior police officers said that they are getting calls about people complaining about being harassed by their neighbours, and also by residents who allege that those in their neighbourhood who need to be in quarantine are being callous.

“We are looking into every complaint, People are just being overcautious. However, in case the situation escalates or police resources are misused by the public, we are prepared to take any necessary legal action. We request the public not to panic,” deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), Sankalp Sharma, said.