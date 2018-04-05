Avas Vikas officials under scanner for allowing illegal construction in Vasundhara

The district magistrate has written to the state administration and the divisional commissioner about three officials of UP Avas Vikas Parishad for their alleged laxity and connivance with private parties to let them carry out construction against norms in Vasundhara’s Sector 5.

The officials said the matter relates to nine plots where unsanctioned construction was allegedly carried out. In March, divisional commissioner (Meerut) received several anonymous complaints that prompted him to order an inquiry and a physical inspection of the sites in question.

“Following the inspection and inquiry, we have sent names of three officials— an executive engineer, assistant engineer and a junior engineer — to the state administration and also to the divisional commissioner for action. There were constructions beyond specified limits and against norms. Action will be taken by the state administration,” Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate, Ghaziabad, said.

Sunil Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance & revenue), said the three officials were tasked with curbing unauthorised construction.

“We carried out a physical inspection of the nine plots on March 17. It was found that all plots, barring one, had construction being carried out on more than the sanctioned number of floors,” Kumar, who carried out the inspection, said.

Kumar said for one of the plots, the plan was cleared in June 2015 with a ground, first and second floor.

“But construction was being carried out on four storeys with two flats on each floor. On another plot, which was shown as “sealed”, construction was on in full swing. In our report, we have mentioned that such construction could not have been carried out without the connivance of the three officials. The notices they served to plot owners were only on paper and no action was taken on the ground,” Kumar said.

KA Singhal, superintending engineer, UP Avas Vikas, said he came to know about the inquiry report and have called the three officials for an explanation.

“The officials said they have lodged FIRs against the plot owners and also served them with notices. We have spoken to the divisional commissioner that registries of such plots should not be allowed. We also wrote to the electricity department to not provide supply to such buildings,” Singhal said.

“We have been taking strict action and have also sealed one of the buildings but construction has continued there. We have lodged 14 FIRs in such cases,” he said.