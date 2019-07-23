BJP’s Rajya Sahba MP allegedly duped of Rs 6.6 cr in land deal, probe ordered

A Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament has alleged that he was duped by a Noida man of Rs 6.6 crore on the pretext of selling him property that belonged to a third party. A probe in the matter is underway.

Ravindra Kishore Sinha, a BJP MP, in his complaint said he was approached by the suspect over the sale of a plot in Aligarh district, along the Yamuna Expressway.

“The suspect, who is the director of a firm in Sector 2, Noida, approached me for selling this plot of land on November 20, 2018. There was an agreement and accordingly, I transferred Rs 6.6 crore, 20% of the total agreed upon amount, to his bank account as an advance,” Sinha said in his police complaint.

He further said when his lawyer verified the documents, they found that the land was not in the name of the suspect, rather it belonged to a third party.

“His intent was to dupe me. When I confronted him, he told me that instead of this plot, he could sell me another one elsewhere. I told him I was only interested in the land that was shown to me,” the complainant said.

Sinha demanded his money back and when the suspect failed to return the amount, he sought legal action. In his complaint, Sinha also alleged that the suspect had previously booked in a property fraud case in Patna, Bihar, and was currently out on bail.

Based on Sinha’s complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 49 police station under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the man.

Police said the property in question is in Aligarh. “The matter is under investigation and due legal action will be taken after a thorough probe,” Piyush Kumar Singh, circle officer 2, Noida, said.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 13:31 IST