Bridge across Yamuna nears completion, will ease traffic between Delhi-Noida

With the construction of the last 15 pillars in process, a bridge across Yamuna and parallel to Kalindi Kunj is nearing completion.

The bridge will ease traffic congestion on the stretch linking Delhi and Noida, as it will provide additional connectivity between the two cities. At present, Kalindi Kunj Bridge sees traffic snarls on a daily basis. The situation turns from bad to worse during peak hours in the morning and evening.

“Work on 14 pillars is already complete and work on the last pillar will be completed very soon. We hope to open the new bridge for public use in December this year,” Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority, said.

While Noida authority chief executive officer Alok Tandon has directed the staff to expedite the work and ensure it is opened by the end of 2018, the authority general manager directed the contractor to ensure the work gets completed as soon as possible following inspections.

The authority had, on August 12, 2014, started work on this bridge at a cost of Rs 120 crore. While the bridge was scheduled to be ready by August 11, 2016, work was delayed due to funding issues. NKG, a private agency, had got the contract to build this project. The idea of the bridge was conceived around 2012 but it couldn’t materialise due to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections the same year.

As of now, around 100 workers are working to ensure that the construction of the bridge is complete. The 574-metre-long bridge will have a 1.5-metre-wide footpath for pedestrians, officials said.

“The bridge project is a part of Noida’s master plan and aimed at decongesting existing links between Noida and Delhi. Once this bridge is opened to the general public, traffic pressure from THE Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and Kalindi Kunj Bridge will reduce,” a Noida authority official said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 04:26 IST