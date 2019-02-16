BSP functionary, woman arrested for trying to ‘honey trap’ former UP minister

Police have arrested the vice-president of the district unit of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a woman for allegedly trying to blackmail former UP minister, Kartar Singh Nagar, in Greater Noida.

In what appears to be a political conspiracy, police arrested Updesh Nagar, the BSP member hailing from Milak Lachhi village in Bisrakh of Greater Noida and Neelu Walia, a resident of Ghaziabad, for allegedly planning to catch Kartar Nagar in a comprising position and later extract monetary and political gains from him.

Kartar Singh Nagar was a former state minister for Public Welfare Department (PWD) between 2007 and 2012 during Mayawati’s regime. He has been a member of BSP for the past 35 years and hails from Badalpur in Greater Noida.

“A first information report was lodged against Updesh Nagar and the woman on January 26 under IPC sections 384 and 507 for extortion and criminal intimidation by anonymous communication. We have learnt that Nagar had asked the woman to contact the former minister to seek a meeting for him. His plan was to click pictures of Kartar Nagar with the woman in a compromising position so that they could later extort money and political gains,” said Nagendra Chaubey, station house officer, Badalpur police station.

“The woman always made Whatsapp calls and introduced herself as Usha from Ghaziabad. She asked for an appointment with my father regarding her seeking entry into politics for which he readily agreed and informed her that she should come with her husband. However, the woman refused and said he should go out with her for a vacation. We suspected something fishy and submitted a complaint on January 10 this year. We then realised that the woman was acting at the behest of Updesh Nagar, who wanted to extort Rs 2 crore from my father and end his political career,” said Vaibhav, the son of the former minister.

Police said investigation so far has revealed that Updesh Nagar wanted revenge from Kartar Nagar after one of his relatives lost a BSP ticket for Lok Sabha polls in 2014. Updesh held Kartar Nagar responsible for it, police said.

“The accused has revealed that one of his brother-in-law had received a ticket from BSP in Lok Sabha polls of 2014. However, he claimed Kartar Singh Nagar filed a complaint to the party high command, saying the candidate had a rape case lodged against him. Hence, his candidature was taken back,” Chaubey maintained.

