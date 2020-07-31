e-paper
Home / Noida / Two dead in Noida building collapse, NDRF rushed in for rescue operation

Two dead in Noida building collapse, NDRF rushed in for rescue operation

noida Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:45 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Two persons have died in a building collapses in Noida’s sector-11 on Friday evening and two others are injured. Rescue operations are underway and NDRF team has been rushed to the building collapse site.

Noida police had initially said that three out of the four injured had received minor injuries while the condition of the fourth person was serious.

“We have rescued four people. it is difficult to tell their condition right now, they have been admitted to a hospital. As per initial assessment, three of them were not so serious but the fourth person’s condition is serious,” said Sriparna Ganguly, additional commissioner of police, Noida.

Later, two of the four injured succumbed to their injuries.
According to the initial information, the building housed a manufacturing unit for solar panels. The front portion of the building is said to have collapsed trapping some individuals.

Ganguly said it was difficult to immediately establish the cause of the collapse.

“Not possible to immediately tell what caused the collapse. The owner of the building has, however, said that some plumbing work was going on in the building. Exact reasons will only come out through an inquiry,” she added.

