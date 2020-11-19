Camps proposed for issuance of completion-certificate

noida

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:45 IST

The Greater Noida authority on Thursday assured industrial unit owners that their grievances will be addressed on priority and will issue completion certificates.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan met with industrial unit owners at its main administrative building in sector Knowledge Park-IV via video conference.

The CEO directed his staff to address all issues such as park maintenance, road repair, cleanliness and other work on priority basis. He also asked that the work such as issuance of completion, mortgage permission, map approval and other certificates should be issued without any hassle.

“The authority will set up camps to issue completion certificate for industrial unit owners in sector Ecotech 2 and sector Ecotech 3 at December 7 at its main administrative office. It will help the industrial unit owners to get their work done hassle free without them needing to go to the authority office,” said Deep Chandar additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

CEO also directed the health department that the waste should be collected properly from the door to door, transported to the landfill site and then treated scientifically as per the waste management rules-2016.

“CEO also has asked the land department to expedite the work on land buying that is required to develop the industrial sector. We need to ready four new sectors as there are demands for the industrial land. The investors are looking for the industrial land to set up their businesses,” said Chandra.

The authority does not have adequate land to be allotted for the industrial purposes. The authority will buy the land from the farmers via direct purchase and will develop roads, drains and other facilities before allotting the same to industrial unit owners.

“It takes a long time to process certificates related to mortgage permission, map approval and transfer of memorandum of understanding etc. We face issues such as bad condition of roads, poor maintenance of parks and sanitation among others. We hope the authority will provide hassle free services,” said Surendra Nahta president of small, micro and medium enterprise association Gautam Budh Nagar.