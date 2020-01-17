Chaos at Noida registry office as Amrapali flat registries begin

noida

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:30 IST

The stamp and registration office in Noida was the scene of chaos as registrations of Amrapali apartments began on Friday, upon the Supreme Court’s directions. Over 150 owners of flats in Amrapali societies made their way to the Sector 33 office at 10am to get their registries done. However, they claimed staff made them wait for long hours. Flat buyers demanded adequate facilities and better management at the office to facilitate a smooth registry process.

“It should take a maximum of 45 minutes for a registry to be done. But, due to the poor management, it took five or six hours. There was chaos all over the office because there was no proper system to manage the rush of apartment owners. We have requested officials to improve the management, so that apartment owners do not suffer in future,” said RK Shrivastava, owner of an apartment in the Amrapali Sapphire project.

The apartment owners also filed complaints against staff at the registry office.

“With the same set of staff, timings and management, we will not be able to get registry done for many months. We hope the system will improve in coming days,” said Pallavi Singh, another owner of an apartment in Amrapali Sapphire.

Meanwhile, the stamp and registration department has decided to work on holidays, as well as weekends, to help speed up the process.

“We have issued an order that staff will remain available on Saturday and Sunday, as far as Amrapali apartment owners’ registries are done. We will also work from 10am to 9pm, unlike earlier when we used to work from 10am to 5pm,” said SK Tripathi, assistant inspector general , stamp and registration department of Noida.

On July 23, 2019, the Supreme Court had appointed the court receiver to control the housing projects and carry out further activities, including the registration of ready flats, accepting money from buyers, selling unsold flats and dealing with the state-owned NBCC that has been directed to complete the remaining construction. The court gave one month’s time for execution of registry. And later it extended the deadline for three months as it needs more time for verification of documents related with the flat sale. Following orders from the apex court, the court receiver got verified documents of over 5,000 apartment owners in housing projects, including Sapphire I in Sector 45, II in Sector 45, Princely Estate in Sector 76, Silicon City in Sector 76 and Platinum City in Sector 119. There are over 10,000 apartment owners, living in Amrapali housing projects in Noida.