Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Uttar Pradesh’s biggest oxygen plant

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:50 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Uttar Pradesh’s largest oxygen production plant in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, in a virtual ceremony here on Thursday. Medical oxygen is important in the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

“The state’s struggle for oxygen will now be a thing of the past. After the installation of HFNC (high-flow nasal cannula), the demand of oxygen had shot up in the Covid-19 hospitals in the state. The new facility will bridge the gap between demand and supply and it is heartening that such a facility is ready during the trying times of the pandemic, when it is needed the most,” said the chief minister, according to a state government press statement.

The chief minister expressed happiness that the company would now set up another plant in central UP and more such plants would come up to eliminate the oxygen supply problem.

Commissioned by Inox Air Products, one of the largest producers of medical and industrial gases, the plant has the capacity to produce 150 tonnes of liquid oxygen per day. The plant was set up as part of an MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed between the UP government and the company during the UP Investors’ Summit 2018 in February 2018 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the plant’s foundation in July the same year, according to a state government press statement.

The plant also has the capacity to store 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen. It will supply oxygen to 200 government and private hospitals in the state.

Apart from medical purposes, oxygen from the plant could also be utilised in industries such as pharma, chemical, and electronics.

Uttar Pradesh’s industrial development minister Satish Mahana, health minister Jai Pratap Singh and medical education minister Suresh Khanna too were present at the inauguration.