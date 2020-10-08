e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 75% new Covid-19 recoveries, 79% positive cases from 10 states each, says health ministry

75% new Covid-19 recoveries, 79% positive cases from 10 states each, says health ministry

According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard, India recorded 83,011 recovered cases and 78,524 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker registers people for coronavirus test, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida 2020 (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
A health worker registers people for coronavirus test, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida 2020 (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

With India recording 83,011 Covid-19 recoveries and 78,524 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry on Thursday said 75% of new recoveries and 79% positive cases were from 10 states and union territories each.

“83,011 single-day recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours across India as against 78,524 new Covid-19 confirmed cases. 75% of new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories. 79% of the new positive cases are from 10 states and UTs,” the ministry said.

 

The 10 states/UTs contributing 75% of new recoveries are: Maharashtra (16,715), Karnataka (9,832), Andhra Pradesh (6,349), Kerala (6,161), Tamil Nadu (5,524), Uttar Pradesh (4,219), Odisha (3,455), Delhi (3,370), Chhattisgarh (3,277) and West Bengal (3,024).

Meanwhile, the 10 states and UTs which reported 79% of new positive cases are: Maharashtra (14,578), Karnataka (10,947), Kerala (10,606), Tamil Nadu (5,547), Andhra Pradesh (5,120), West Bengal (3,455), Uttar Pradesh (3,389), Odisha (2,995), Delhi (2,871) and Chhattisgarh (2,846).

The ministry further said India has performed ‘remarkably’ on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advice of 140 tests per day per million population. “National average of tests per day per million population stands at 865 with 35 states/UTs performing more than 140 tests per day per million population,” it said.

With 78,524 new Covid-19 cases, India’s caseload crossed the 6.8 million mark to reach 6,835,655, as per the health ministry’s dashboard.With 83,011 recoveries, the number of recovered cases stand at 5,827,704 . Active cases are at 902,425 and death toll at 105,526 with 971 deaths in the last 24 hours.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty’: Air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty’: Air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In