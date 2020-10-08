75% new Covid-19 recoveries, 79% positive cases from 10 states each, says health ministry

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:06 IST

With India recording 83,011 Covid-19 recoveries and 78,524 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry on Thursday said 75% of new recoveries and 79% positive cases were from 10 states and union territories each.

“83,011 single-day recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours across India as against 78,524 new Covid-19 confirmed cases. 75% of new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories. 79% of the new positive cases are from 10 states and UTs,” the ministry said.

The 10 states/UTs contributing 75% of new recoveries are: Maharashtra (16,715), Karnataka (9,832), Andhra Pradesh (6,349), Kerala (6,161), Tamil Nadu (5,524), Uttar Pradesh (4,219), Odisha (3,455), Delhi (3,370), Chhattisgarh (3,277) and West Bengal (3,024).

Meanwhile, the 10 states and UTs which reported 79% of new positive cases are: Maharashtra (14,578), Karnataka (10,947), Kerala (10,606), Tamil Nadu (5,547), Andhra Pradesh (5,120), West Bengal (3,455), Uttar Pradesh (3,389), Odisha (2,995), Delhi (2,871) and Chhattisgarh (2,846).

The ministry further said India has performed ‘remarkably’ on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advice of 140 tests per day per million population. “National average of tests per day per million population stands at 865 with 35 states/UTs performing more than 140 tests per day per million population,” it said.

With 78,524 new Covid-19 cases, India’s caseload crossed the 6.8 million mark to reach 6,835,655, as per the health ministry’s dashboard.With 83,011 recoveries, the number of recovered cases stand at 5,827,704 . Active cases are at 902,425 and death toll at 105,526 with 971 deaths in the last 24 hours.