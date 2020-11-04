Choked sewer, overflow irks residents in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:42 IST

GREATER NOIDA: With a choked sewer pipeline, sewage has been overflowing in at least six residential sectors of Greater Noida, giving the residents trouble. Locals said they had to file multiple complaints with the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for it to pay heed.

According to residents, choked sewer lines and overflowing sewage into houses was a common problem in sectors Beta 1, Delta 1, Zu 1, Ecotech 2 and Knowledge Park-III of the city.

“The authority does not clean the sewers regularly, as a result of which choked sewage overflows into the residential areas. We had to file multiple complaints, after which the authority paid attention to the issue. We hope that this will not recur,” said Harendra Bhati, a resident of Sector Beta 1 and founder member of Active Citizen Team, a social group.

The authority, meanwhile, said that it has started the cleaning of sewers with the help of sucker machines and stopped manual cleaning which involves manual labour. Officials said they have assured the residents that the authority will resolve issues of choked sewers in sectors Gamma 1, 2, Alpha 1, 2, Omicron 1, 2, 3, Xu 1, 2, 3 and sigma by March 2021.

“We have been cleaning the city’s sewer network with the help of machines so that sewage overflow issues are addressed properly. Now, the regular cleaning of the sewers with robot machines, that work on artificial intelligence, will make sure that sewer lines are not choked in any residential area of the city,” said Deep Chandra, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority said that it has set up an integrated control room with helpline numbers – 8595810523 and 8595814470 – where residents can call and get their issues resolved related with choked sewer lines.

“In Greater Noida’s residential areas, choked manholes, overflow of sewer lines and sludge content in the sewer network have been very common problems in the city. To address these issues professionally, we have set up the integrated control room, where residents can call and get their issues redressed,” said Chandra.

Officials said the authority has laid out a system that if a complaint is not addressed at any level then it will be escalated to a senior official, who can take appreciate decisions.