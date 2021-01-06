Class 10 student beaten up by school staff for damaging bus seat

noida

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:35 IST

The family of a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday alleged that his teacher and school staff assaulted him for “damaging” his school bus seat. Till press time, however, police said they had not received a complaint in this regard.

The boy is a class 10 student of a private school in Badalpur and lives in Chithera village of Dadri.

“On Wednesday, he told us that the school manager and a teacher beat him up alleging he had damaged the seat of school bus,” said the father. “He was also made to do sit in the murga position (holding ears while sitting) as punishment.”

The family shared the copy of their complaint on social media that drew strong reaction.

Dharmendra Kumar, in-charge Badalpur police station, said, “The family had tweeted the matter but had not filed a complaint at the police station. We have come to know that the school management has apologised for the incident.”

The school management could not be reached for comment.