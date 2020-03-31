CM Yogi Adityanath cuts short visits to Covid-19 affected districts of NCR

noida

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:22 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, cut short his Ghaziabad visit and cancelled visits to Meerut and Agra before heading back to Lucknow for a review meeting with UP officials on Tuesday morning. The meeting was held to track people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi’s Nizammuddin, which has now become a coronavirus hotspot in India.

On Tuesday, the CM was scheduled to inspect the isolation ward, community kitchen and control room facilities in Ghaziabad, but only stayed for about 5 minutes before heading back to the Hindon air base. After Yogi’s departure, additional chief secretary (medical education) Rajneesh Dube took a review meeting with Ghaziabad officials.

“Dube’s main emphasis was on tackling the Coronavirus spread. He said that all those who came in contact with the Covid patients should be tracked down using the patient’s call records. He directed the police to work on this,” chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said.

In Lucknow, additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi reiterated CM’s direction that all migrant workers found walking on roads should be taken to facility quarantine in wake of lockdown.

“Apart from this, there should be no movement at border areas. The banks will be open from 10am-4pm from Wednesday and police will be deployed who will also see that a gap of 1-2 metres is maintained at banks and ATMs. The CM has also directed officials of all districts to ensure that rate list of the essential items during lockdown should be displayed prominently in public places and outside shops,” Awasthi said.

To enforce the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the UP police filed 6,079 cases in which 18,950 people were booked for violating lockdown directives. Awasthi also said that 5,250 barriers were erected across the state to ensure lockdown compliance and 7.51 lakh vehicles were checked and 12,213 were seized till Tuesday afternoon.

According to state health department officials, the state has 101 positive cases of Covid-19 and over 50% of these were found in clusters in Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut and in areas of Ghaziabad. Fourteen positive patients have recovered and been discharged, official said.

However, two days after the state government directed that shelter and quarantine facilities should be made for migrants so as to keep them from violating the lockdown, the district only has 500 such beds in shelter homes. This is in addition to the 150 quarantine beds and 262 isolation beds in medical facilities.

The number of beds available is alarming in view of the wave of migrants that had hit Lal Kuan and Kaushambi areas which acted as bus depots for UP and Bihar starting Saturday.

Within a couple of days of the nationwide lockdown being implemented on March 25, tens of thousands of migrant daily wagers, now without work, money or food, took to the roads to reach their home towns across north India, overwhelming authorities and increasing the fear that they may unknowingly take the virus to the country’s hinterlands. As pictures and reports of this exodus poured in, the Central and governments of all states directed district administrations to ensure migrants were sheltered, fed and quarantined, as per medical standards, for 14 days.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not take calls despite repeated attempts on Tuesday.