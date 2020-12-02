Committee on Jewar airport to take a decision on runways

noida

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:10 IST

GREATER NOIDA The apex committee monitoring the Jewar international airport is likely to finalise the number of runways in a meeting on Thursday in Lucknow.

The project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC) is headed by the chief secretary R K Tiwari and is authorised to make critical recommendations to the government on the airport.

Eariler, reports indicated that the airport could have eight runways, but a PricewaterhouseCoopers report on feasibility recommended five.

“The PMIC is to discuss and decide about the number of runways on airport project at Jewar in Lucknow. The airport will start operations by two runways under the phase-I by 2023-34 as per the detailed project report. However, we are likely to start land acquisition for second phase of airport. When it will be developed to its full capacity the airport may have either five or six runways. The PMIC will take a decision on it,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), which gave land for the airport, and Noida International Airport Limited, the company that is developing it in four phases.

Switzerland Company Zurich International AG will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the project. It will design, build, finance, operate and transfer the project to government after 40 years.

Yeida has already sought permission from the state government to acquire 1365 hectares for the second phase and prepared details of the acquisition. In phase-2 it is expected to acquire 1,318 hectares and phase 4 will have 735 hectares acquired.