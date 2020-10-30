e-paper
Contractor alleges 1.5 cr fraud by developer

Contractor alleges 1.5 cr fraud by developer

noida Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 45-year-old proprietor of a material contracting firm based in sector 100 has alleged that a developer had duped him of Rs 1.5 crore

Mukul Srivastava said he was roped in by the developer for a project in sector 98 in July 2018.

“Once the initial work was done, two bills of almost ₹10 lakh were generated in March and July of 2019 of which the developer paid us ₹7.8 lakh. Because of the partial payment, we trusted him enough to do the ret of the work that amounted to ₹85 lakh,” said Srivastava.

However, he alleged that the developer sold a portion of the project to another builder without his knowledge.

“All of them assured me that the balance payment would be honoured by the original developer and the new bills will be settled by the second one for which fresh work orders will be generated. However, even as I continued with the work, a new work order was not generated nor was I paid the balance,” he said.

In September, 2019 the developers allegedly threatened Srivastava.

Based on his complaint with the district court, a case of cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation was registered against nine persons- owners and directors of the two firms- at the Phase 2 police station.

“We have filed a case and we will question all the people involved. A probe in the case is underway and due action will be taken,” said Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.

