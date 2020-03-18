Coronavirus: 26-yr-old tests positive in Noida, had travelled to Indonesia

noida

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:19 IST

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Noida on Wednesday morning taking the total number of infected people in the Gautam Budh Nagar district to four.

The infected man, a 26-year-old resident of Sector 41, had travelled to Indonesia with his wife and come back to India on March 3. He contacted health officials on March 8 after noticing some symptoms.

The patient has been admitted in the isolation ward of Government Institute of Medical Sciences. “The man had contacted us a week of coming back from Indonesia. We immediately took his sample at GIMS, which was sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). On Wednesday morning, we received his reports in which he tested positive. He has been put under isolation and his wife has been quarantined in new district hospital,” said Vikasendu Agarwal, state survillance officer, Lucknow.

“We have asked officials to take the sample of the patient’s wife too. She has been quarantined since the sample of her husband was collected,” added Agarwal.

Health officials are now tracing all the people who came in contact with the couple.

Officials now are also visiting all houses in the residential society where the couple live on rent. All the people living around the man’s residence have been asked to quarantine themselves. Officials will be getting in touch with the domestic helps and others who visited the couple in the last 15 days.

“The man has is in the isolation ward while the wife has been quarantined and shifted to new dictrict hospital in Sector 39,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the residents of sector 41, the couple had got married in February this year and was living on a first floor flat on rent. The residents have requested the CMO to sanitize the local shops in the market where the infected person must have visited to buy necessary goods.

“We have asked the DM and the CMO to sanitize local shops in the market to ensure that nobody else gets infected. We have also asked officials to test the landlord of the man, who lives with his wife and three children on the ground floor,” said Anil Khanna, president, RWA, Sector 41.

“The landlord and his family have claimed that they hadn’t seen the couple in the last 15 days. The couple had gone into self quarantine. None of us were informed about them,” added Khanna.

By Wednesday evening, health officials had tested 1,444 persons, collected 217 samples of which four reports have come positive.