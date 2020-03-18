Coronavirus: UP-Rera cancels all hearings till April 10

noida

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:56 IST

To fight the spread of novel coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UPRERA) has cancelled all its realty hearings till April 10 and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), a builders’ group, has deferred all its meetings.

Developers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway have also sent 50% of their office staff on paid leave till April 10, have shut community clubs, swimming pools, gyms, spas and other public spaces at all the newly developed housing complexes where they continue to offer maintenance services, besides starting sanitisation drives.

“In view of coronavirus, we have stopped all sales activities till March 31 as our sales executives have to interact with so many customers on a daily basis. We have asked more than 50% of our staff to not attend office and work from home,” said Amit Modi, vice-president of Western UP wing of CREDAI.

“We have sent a letter to all developers of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Yamuna Expressway areas, requesting them to take all precautionary steps to contain the spread of coronavirus and follow the directions of the Government of India. We have immediately shut clubs, spas, gyms, swimming pools and other public spaces in newly developed housing complexes,” said Prashant Tiwari president of Western UP Wing of CREDAI.

There are more than 1000 developers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway, who together employ an estimated 50,000 people. They have started disinfecting offices and housing complexes, where they look after the maintenance work.

“Supertech management is constantly disinfecting the office areas, including door handles, washrooms, lobby, canteen, lift area and other places, which are in direct touch with employees or visitors. We are using thermal infrared equipment to check tempreture of visitors and employees. We are educating our staff about government of India precautionary guidelines. If any employee is sick we are asking him to visit doctor and work from home,” said RK Arora chairman of Supertech Limited.

UPRERA CANCELS HEARINGS

Meanwhile, the UP real estate regulatory authority that hears the complaints of homebuyers against the builders has also stopped hearings.

“We have adjourned all complaints listed from March 18 to March 31, 2020. Only urgent matters can be addressed via email. We will take stock of situation again after March end and then communicate the fresh dates of cases to complainants. The hearing has been adjourned in Lucknow and Noida,” UPRERA secretary Abrar Ahmed said.