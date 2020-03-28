Covid-19 crisis: Noida residents come forward to support admin in relief work

noida

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:48 IST

As many daily wage earners are facing troubles in the wake of lockdown announced to stave off Covid-19 crisis, several residential societies in the city have come forward with efforts to help those in need, including migrant labourers and construction workers.

The Apartment Owners Association (AOA) of Prateek Wisteria in Sector 77 has started collecting funds from residents to make food packets containing essential groceries to be distributed among the needy, with the help of Gautam Budh Nagar administration.

The residents of the high-rise aims to distribute 500 food packets to be distributed among labour settlements primarily in sectors such as 101 and 120.

“Each food packet contains wheat flour, rice, pulses, mustard oil, spices, sugar, soaps and toothpaste, which should last for at least 15 days for a family. We are procuring them from different vendors and hope to start packaging from Monday after which we will distribute them with the help of the police and administration,” said Amit Gupta, president of Prateek Wisteria AOA.

Each packet costs Rs 610 and so far the society has collected funds for 225 such packets.

“If a needy person comes to us directly, we will give it to him/her. Also, such people will go to the administration to collect the packets. The idea came to us after the police made an organizing officer for relief work. None of the items in the food packets are perishable and will help the people for long,” said Gupta.

Several high-rises and colonies are constantly helping their staff and domestic helps in every manner possible.

Rajiva Singh, president, AOA, Stellar Kings Court in Sector 50, said, “In addition to helping the housekeeping and security staff, we have created a separate Covid-19 fund which so far has received contributions of Rs 1.5 lakh from several residents. We will use the fund to help domestic helps and daily wage earners like rickshaw pullers. We are working out on how to reach out to maximum number of people and help the administration.”

On Friday, the district magistrate had appealed to the citizens to contribute directly to the DM relief fund. Along with individual residents, organizations and manufacturing firms are also coming forward to help the administration. Noida-based plastic manufacturing firm, Uflex, donated Rs 25 lakh on Saturday to fight against the virus outbreak.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have appointed the deputy commissioner of police (women safety) as the organizing officer for all relief works. “We are helping people proactively. We have distributed 11,000 food packets in the last three days. Eleven of our PRVs are stocked with ration only and they are roaming around the city. Every police post and station have been stocked with essential food items and people in need are going there directly to get help,” said Vrinda Shukla, the organizing officer.

The police are not taking monetary contributions, but are accepting material help, including cooked food packets, to be distributed among the needy.