District sports officer among six new Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar

District sports officer among six new Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar

noida Updated: May 12, 2020 23:52 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
A 32-year-old district sports officer (DSO) is among six new cases that tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday. The DSO, who was deployed at a shelter home in Greater Noida, is the first senior officer from the district administration to contract the infection.

The DSO said she had no symptoms of the infection, and had got herself checked as a precautionary measure. “I was posted at the Malakpur Sports Stadium in Greater Noida, which is running as a shelter home for homeless people, for the last one and a half months. Currently, there are around 47 homeless persons at the shelter. I had requested the health department to get me and a colleague tested for Covid-19,” said the DSO, who is currently admitted to the isolation ward at Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida.

“On Monday night, I was informed that I am positive for the infection after which I was admitted at GIMS. I had no symptoms, but I gave my sample as a precautionary measure which turned out to be positive. Doctors had suggested that I don’t need to take the test as I had no symptoms, but I was suspicious as we have been attending many people at the shelter home,” she added.

The contact tracing team of the health department is now trying to identify all the people who came in contact with the DSO. All the contacts will be put under quarantine.

The other patients who tested positive on Tuesday include a 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from the JJ Colony in Sector 5, Harola. Officials suspect that the two are part of the Ceasefire trail, Four persons from the colony, including a domestic help of a Ceasefire employee, were found Covid-19 positive earlier.

A 35-year-old woman from the JJ Colony in Sector 9 was also found positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Around 53 persons have been found positive for the deadly virus from the JJ Colony of sectors 8, 9, and 10 till now.

An 18-year-old man from Sector 31 and a 52-year-old man from Gaur City, Greater Noida were also found positive for the infection. The health department is yet to identify the source of infection in both cases. So far, the source of infection of around 50 percent of the total cases is unknown in the district.

By Tuesday night, the health department collected a total of 4,251 samples. As many as 230 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the district so far, of which 141 persons have been discharged while three people have succumbed to the disease. Nearly 484 persons are under institutional quarantine in the district.

