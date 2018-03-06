DMRC suggests extra FAR, land use change along two Metro extensions in Ghaziabad

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suggested that the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) ensures that there is ample scope for development — by changing the land use and increasing the floor area ratio (FAR) — along the proposed Metro corridors in trans-Hindon.

The DMRC’s reply was made on Tuesday in response to several clarifications sought by the authority in connection with the detailed project report (DPR) of the two proposed lines — from Setcor 62 to Sahibabad, and Vaishali to Mohan Nagar.

The DMRC has prepared the DPR for the two extensions which are estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 3,711 crore. One of the several points raised by the authority was regarding the transit oriented development (TOD) zones identified alongside the two corridors for revenue generation.

The TOD zones near the high speed transport systems are meant for revenue generation and they provide a mixed land use where commercial and residential projects can be set up.

“Both extensions have scope for development if there is a proposal for land use change or allowing a higher FAR, especially on the Sahibabad side on the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar corridor. For this, the authority can also call for an expression of interest,” the DMRC said.

Earlier, the GDA had raised apprehensions about revenue generation in the TOD zone identified alongside the two extensions.

GDA officials argued that they hardly received any project for sanction in the TOD zone alongside the 9.41km under-construction Dilshad Garden to New Bus Stand line. They also said that as Sahibabad is a big industrial area, they cannot allow extra FAR there.

“We have received the reply on almost all points raised by us. We will now study the replies and will send the DPR to the state government for approval,” VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA, said.

The authority had also raised a point that the DPR prepared by the DMRC was silent about the land required for development of facilities and their circle rates.

The DMRC replied that they had sought the circle rates of 2017 but these were not provided. Now, the DMRC has sought the circle rates within 10 days.

The DMRC has said a provision for feeder buses has been made at a cost of Rs 2.32 crore at each station. The details of the size, route and type of feeder buses will be prepared year before the commencement of transport, the Metro agency said.

The agency has also said that alternative arrangements for traffic and shifting of utilities during the construction phase will be prepared in the detailed design stage.