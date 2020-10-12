Dog feeders assaulted by residents in Greater Noida west highrise, cross FIRs filed by both parties

noida

Updated: Oct 12, 2020 00:13 IST

Greater Noida: A couple was assaulted on Saturday night allegedly by a group of residents in a highrise in Greater Noida West over feeding stray dogs in the area.

The incident was reported from Galaxy North Avenue society around 9.30pm.

“A woman rang my doorbell at night. She said that she had been feeding a few stray dogs when a group of residents gathered and were abusing the dogs. My husband and I immediately went there to see what was happening. They immediately targeted us and pulled my husband, and assaulted him,” alleged Manu Priya, the complainant.

She alleged that the residents were against the animals’ presence. “Over time, we have gotten them vaccinated and neutered. Last month also, one of these residents had hit a pup with a rod. I had filed a complaint on October 4 but no action has been taken yet. Last night, they assaulted my husband and a woman even hit me. I tried to make a video but they continued assaulting me,” she said.

The incident was, however, captured and video was circulated on social media.

A call was then made to the police helpline and the assaulter dispersed after intervention from the police. Both sides have filed complaints with the police.

The residents have alleged that the strays have created nuisance in the area and there have been dog bite incidents as well, while the animal lovers feeding them make the situation worse, in their complaint.

“We have filed cases from both sides for assault. The residents allege that the animal lovers cause problems for other residents while the feeders claim that they are continuously harassed and troubled. Medical examinations have been done and assault cases have been registered at the Bisrakh police station,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Ankur Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, the incident was condemned by animal lovers.

“Such conflicts are becoming increasingly common and unless authorities start taking concrete action, the situation will prevail. Residential bodies and animal lovers have to work hand in hand. Assaulting people is not a solution,” said Kaveri Bhardwah, president, people for animals.