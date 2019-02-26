Expect light rain, squall, cloudy skies in Noida this week

Brace for a wet and damp week as the Met department has predicted light rain, cloudy sky, thunderstorm and hail for the entire week. Temperature will remain normal and is not expected to fall further. The rain and clouds, however, will help keep the weather cool and pollution levels in check.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 23.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 9.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal for this time of the year. Noida and Ghaziabad received light rain on Monday evening and is likely to continue for the next six days as well.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast, thunderstorm with hail can be expected on Tuesday, followed by generally cloudy sky and light rain of Wednesday and mist on Thursday. After the brief respite, clouds, thundershowers and light rain is expected again on March 1, 2 and 3.

“The predominant wind is likely to be coming in from the northeast of Delhi-NCR with wind speeds of up to 20kmph on Tuesday. Overcast conditions, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, at isolated places is expected. On Thursday, partly cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers are likely to continue,” a meteorological department official said.

Meanwhile pollution level has also been low for the past few days in NCR cities of Noida and Ghaziabad and is likely to reduce further over the week. The air quality index (AQI), as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), on Monday was 202 in Noida, 233 in Ghaziabad and 258 in Greater Noida. All were in the poor category and are expected to be in the moderate category soon.

“The air quality is likely to improve marginally on February 26 and remain in moderate to satisfactory category. Air quality is likely to remain in moderate category on February 27,” states CPCB’s AQI forecast for NCR.

According to the forecast data, the AQI in Noida is expected to be around 227 on Tuesday, 204 on Wednesday and 126 on Thursday. The AQI in Ghaziabad may be 291 on Tuesday, 257 on Wednesday and 155 on Thursday.

“Considering the weather forecast of rain and the local conditions in Noida, we expect that pollution level will be in the moderate category for the next few days. The AQI has been relatively low for over a week now and looking at the weather changes and higher temperature, we don’t expect it to be very high for the next few months,” Anil Singh, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Noida, said.

