FIR lodged against Ghaziabad school after student fails to get exam admit card

One of the parents of a class 10 student has lodged an FIR for cheating against the school director, principal and other management members of Holy Angel’s School at Kavi Nagar. The complainant alleged that his son was not given the admit card for the class 10 board examinations.

Samarjeet Singh, the station house officer of Kavi Nagar police station, said a complaint was lodged by one Pawan Goel and an FIR was registered under Section 420 of the IPC. Goel had also submitted receipts of fee deposited towards his son’s education at Holy Angel’s School, Kavi Nagar.

“There were a total of nine cases, including the case of Goel’s son, in which the child failed in class 9 and could not clear his exam. The parents could not produce his class 9 pass certificate. So, he was not issued an admit card for appearing in the class 10 examinations. All nine cases are similar and we have asked them to take a refund. In case they are interested, we can get their wards admitted to an open school for clearing the examination,” Siddharth Jain, the chairman of Holy Angel’s School, said.

Pawan Goel, the child’s father, confirmed that his son failed in class 9 in another school while Holy Angel gave him admission to class 10.

“Still, my son was admitted to class 10 with an assurance that his class 9 examination will be cleared. The school got him admitted to class 10 and we have submitted all the fee receipts to the police. The school can give us a refund but they will not be able to return the year lost, as a result,” Goel said.

City magistrate PK Dubey has directed the police to lodge an FIR against several unaffiliated schools who admitted students and allegedly promised them admit cards through affiliated schools.

“The parents and the members of parents’ association staged a protest and came to us with a complaint against these schools. We have directed the circle officer to take action and lodge FIR against four to five private schools that are allegedly involved in the incident,” Dubey said.

The incident came to light a day before the CBSE class 10 board examinations. At least 94 instances were reported across the district, in which students were not provided with an admit card even though the respective schools promised them admit cards from a tie-up with affiliated schools.