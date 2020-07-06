e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / FIR to be lodged against doctors, nurses, who quit jobs during Covid-19 pandemic

FIR to be lodged against doctors, nurses, who quit jobs during Covid-19 pandemic

noida Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:40 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
Hindustantimes
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that cases will be lodged against doctors and medical staff who decide to quit their jobs during times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a meeting with senior district officials and head of different Covid-dedicated hospitals at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Noida, additional chief secretary (health and education) Rajnish Dubey said that escapism has never been a part of the medical profession. “How can doctors and paramedics quit their jobs, particularly when there is a public health emergency in the state ? Every responsible fraternity of the society — like police, administrative officials, fire dept staff and above all the doctors — need to step up and put themselves in the battle against the deadly virus. I am surprised as to how some doctors and health workers want to quit and flee this battle, fearing for their own lives,” he said.

In context with the recent reports of some health staff and seven doctors, including four anaesthesiologists, quitting their jobs at Sharda hospital last month, Dubey said that the government will first warn them for dereliction of duty. “If they’ll still do not resume their duties, FIRs will be lodged against them and they ca=n even be jailed for violation of rules under the ongoing pandemic Act,” he said.

Dubey further said that 10 additional ventilators will be made available to Sharda hospital soon. “With these ventilators, the Covid-19 ward of this hospital will now run with 30 oxygen intensive care units (ICUs) and 30 ventilators,” he said.

About a proposal of increasing capacity of beds from 150 to 250 in Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), the additional chief secretary said that the move had already been cleared by the Uttar Pradesh government. “We will soon allocate adequate funds to GIMS for increasing the capacity of beds in its Covid-19 ward,” he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, GIMS director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said that if the number of beds are increased, he hospital will be able to cater to more Covid-19 patients for their proper treatment.

Echoing similar views, spokesperson of Sharda hospital, who said that with enhanced infrastructure, the comfort level of coronavirus patients will increase.

top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In