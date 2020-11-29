Foundation stone laid for ₹6,000 crore data centre in Greater Noida

noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a ₹6,000 crore data centre project to be built in Greater Noida’s sector Knowledge Park-V. Work on the project is scheduled to begin in January and estimated to be completed in five years, said officials.

On October 15, NIDP developers’ private limited had applied for the project -- a six-storeyed building on 20 acres.

“We allotted the 20 acres in only 10 days. The building will house data centres for Google, Microsoft, Facebook and other such companies. This project will fuel growth in this city,” said Narendra Bhooshan chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority will earn ₹110 crore revenue and the developer will invest ₹6,000 crore. The first of six towers will be developed by July, 2022 and the rest in the next five years.

The project will create 500 jobs in the city in its initial years, said officials.

“IT companies will store their data here and it is a matter of pride that such an important project is being built in Greater Noida. After we allotted the land for this project we have started getting requests for the allotment in this region because this project will help in growing supporting agencies related with IT jobs,” said Bhooshan.

According to the Greater Noida authority this ‘data centre’ will be of 250 megawatt capacity and in entire country all data centres are of 400 megawatt capacity.

“The data centre project is a milestone for the UP state and it will bring huge investment in this region in the time to come,” said the developer’s promoter Niranjan Hiranandani, also the national president of national real estate development council and ASSOCHAM.