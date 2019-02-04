Gang of interstate robbers arrested from Noida, 11 vehicles recovered

Police arrested a gang of three interstate robbers on Sunday who allegedly used to steal vehicles from other states and station them at the Botanical Garden Metro station parking area in Noida, to sell them later as secondhand vehicles.

According to the police, the gang was nabbed around 1am from near the Metro station, when the suspects were allegedly trying to take vehicles out of the parking lot.

The suspects were identified as Devdutt Sharma and Ashish Mishra, both residents of Noida’s Sector 55 and Ankush Sharma, a resident of New Kondli in Delhi.

“We intercepted the trio while they were trying to take out two cars from the parking lot. When asked to produce papers of the vehicles, they said they had left them at their home. When we questioned them, they revealed that they were going to sell the cars. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 411, 414 and 482 for dishonestly receiving stolen property, assisting in theft and using false property mark, respectively,” Uday Pratap Singh, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

At least nine motorcycles and two four wheelers were recovered. Police said that the suspects allegedly used to steal vehicles from states such as Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

“The suspects used to travel to popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh or Delhi and lift cabs or motorcycles. They then used to drive the vehicle to Noida and park it at the Botanical Garden Metro station lot after paying the parking fee. They used to store the vehicle for a few days and then change its number plate in order to avoid suspicion. After this, they used to sell them to buyers in the secondhand market in Noida and other cities of UP or through online car sale platforms,” Singh said.

