e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Gang stealing vehicle accessories busted near Noida Sector 126; three held

Gang stealing vehicle accessories busted near Noida Sector 126; three held

noida Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three members of an interstate gang involved in the theft of vehicle accessories were nabbed by the Noida Police on late Tuesday night from near Sector 126. The police recovered 15 stolen batteries from their possession, along with a stolen Honda civic car,a tool kit and two countrymade pistols.

According to police officials, the gang mostly targeted vehicles parked on the roadside.“Their focus was usually on batteries of vehicles, specially those of trucks parked near roadside eateries. They were active in several states, including various districts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc.,” said Yogesh Malik, station house officer (SHO), Expressway police station.

The suspects were identified as Raju, Mohit and Rohit, all of whom were living in Ghaziabad. The police officials said that the gang has been active since 2016.

“We are working on tracing their criminal history but we have already found a few cases of theft registered against the suspects. They have been to jail on several occasions previously. It is a large gang with several more members being involved. Five of their accomplices were nabbed by the Unnao Police a few days back. We are on the lookout for other members of the gang,” said the SHO.

He said that the suspects would sell these stolen accessories in bulk to scrap dealers that fetched them huge amounts, especially for vehicle batteries, which are always in demand.

Police officials said that the suspects were nabbed following a tip-off from an informant. They were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and later sent to jail.

top news
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In