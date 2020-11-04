Gang stealing vehicle accessories busted near Noida Sector 126; three held

noida

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:35 IST

Three members of an interstate gang involved in the theft of vehicle accessories were nabbed by the Noida Police on late Tuesday night from near Sector 126. The police recovered 15 stolen batteries from their possession, along with a stolen Honda civic car,a tool kit and two countrymade pistols.

According to police officials, the gang mostly targeted vehicles parked on the roadside.“Their focus was usually on batteries of vehicles, specially those of trucks parked near roadside eateries. They were active in several states, including various districts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc.,” said Yogesh Malik, station house officer (SHO), Expressway police station.

The suspects were identified as Raju, Mohit and Rohit, all of whom were living in Ghaziabad. The police officials said that the gang has been active since 2016.

“We are working on tracing their criminal history but we have already found a few cases of theft registered against the suspects. They have been to jail on several occasions previously. It is a large gang with several more members being involved. Five of their accomplices were nabbed by the Unnao Police a few days back. We are on the lookout for other members of the gang,” said the SHO.

He said that the suspects would sell these stolen accessories in bulk to scrap dealers that fetched them huge amounts, especially for vehicle batteries, which are always in demand.

Police officials said that the suspects were nabbed following a tip-off from an informant. They were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and later sent to jail.