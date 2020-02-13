Gangster involved in Gaurav Chandel case among suspects in jewellery shop robbery

noida

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:04 IST

Among the suspects in the Thursday’s daring robbery and shooting at a jewellery store in Sector 12 is Ashu gang, the kingpin of which is wanted in the murder of Gaurav Chandel — a resident of Greater Noida West.

Chandel, a regional manager with a private healthcare firm in Gurugram, was killed when he was returning home on January 6. Chandel’s body was found early morning near Hindon bridge and his car was found abandoned in Ghaziabad a week later. A gang member of Ashu and his wife have been arrested in the case.

An investigator said prima facie it seems a robbery only but they were looking at the case from all angles. He added that they also suspect the involvement of Ashu gang in the crime. Delhi-based Naresh Pawar, who runs the jewellery store in P-block, was shot three times by the assailants who barged into his shop and took away jewellery items. Pawar has been admitted to metro Hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical.

“We are keeping all possibilities of motive open. A probe is on and we are covering both the robbery angle and any personal enmity that the victim may have had,” said Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Noida. He said that so far the Pawar’s family has not specified any instances of personal enmity.

Investigators said the manner in which the crime was committed shows that the assailants knew the place well and must have had done a proper recce of the area.

The officers said that the attackers involved in Thursday’s incident seemed to be in age group of 30 to 35. They added that since most of Ashu’s family members are already in jail, he could be in dire need of money. “We are probing the involvement of Ashu or his gang members in the incident. He is absconding and is known for robberies. The manner in which the incident took place indicates that it is work of some hardened criminals. Other angles are also being probed,” said Ranvijay Singh, ACP (zone 1).

An FIR in the matter had not been registered so far as the family was yet to file an official complaint but Noida police have already launched an investigation in the case. The police are also looking for the bikes that the assailants used to flee from the jewellery shop.

Pawar’s family said members said he had no enmity with anyone. “He didn’t have any problems with anyone. He and his younger brother, Kamal, run this shop while their eldest brother, Manoj, and their father run another shop in Chandni Chowk. Manoj was out of town today, so Kamal had gone to Delhi while Naresh was there alone,” said Sumit Bisht, the victim’s brother in-law.

Pawar lives in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar with his parents, wife, two daughters and families of his brothers. The family has been running the sector 12 shop for the past 35 years.

The robbery has triggered fear among nearby shop owners. “We all ran to take cover when we heard the gunshots. We could hear Naresh ji shouting for help but no one could do anything with the suspects pointing pistols at us,” said Ajay Katyar, a nearby shop owner.

Locals said that the incident highlighted the poor condition of law and order in the city.

“There is no patrolling in the area despite it being a major junction. A police vehicle should be present here to avoid such incidents,” said Gopal Krishna Sachdeva, who runs a coaching centre in the area.

Business association office bearers who held a sit-in protest outside Pawar’s shop also demanded swift action in the case.