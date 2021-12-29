GB Nagar district health department identifies 32 hospitals for Covid-19 vaccination

noida

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:38 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has finalised the 12 government and 20 private hospitals that would be the centres for Covid-19 vaccination in the district. The number of vaccination booths at these centres is also being finalised, the official said.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said that all the preparations have already begun for the first phase of vaccination. “We have already prepared a list of 21,543 doctors and other medical staff who will be inoculated in the first phase,” he said.

On hospitals and booths, Dr Ohri said that Sharda Hospital can have 10 to 12 booth, and the district hospital and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida could have three to five vaccination booths. “We have also planned to install four to six booths in the Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI, or better known as Child PGI), four in Yatharth Hospital, one each in Fortis Hospital and Kailash Hospital,” he said.

The CMO also said that there will be three booths in Dadri block and six in Jewar block. “It is mandatory for the hospitals to have three separate rooms for the vaccination purpose. While the first one will be the waiting room, the second and third rooms will be for vaccination and post-immunisation assessment, respectively,” he said.

He also said that there will be separate entry and exit points at all the vaccination centres. “The health department will keep the name, address and mobile number of every person, who’ll get the shots in the first phase. Besides, the district’s Covid-19 integrated call centre at Sector 59, a team of doctors will be deployed at every primary health centre (PHC) and community health centre (CHC) to monitor the vaccination process,” he said.