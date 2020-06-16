e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / GB Nagar health officials asked to chalk out plan to control Covid-19 surge

GB Nagar health officials asked to chalk out plan to control Covid-19 surge

noida Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The nodal officer appointed by the state government to take stock of the Covid-19 containment measures in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday asked the district officials to focus on bringing down the rate at which the infections are rising since June 1.

According to the district’s health department data, out of the 1,038 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported till June 15, as many as 615 cases were reported since June 1 alone. As the cases surge, the district also has the highest number of cases compared to other districts in the state. A total of 14,598 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far.

Appointed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, Dr Jiledar Rawat, a neonatal surgeon at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, has been assigned to accelerate and monitor efforts by the health department in breaking the chain of infection and combatting the coronavirus spread in Gautam Budh Nagar.

During a meeting with district health officials on Tuesday, Dr Rawat directed them to identify the major factors contributing to the recent spike in the number of infections. “He has also asked us to analyse the surge in positive cases and identify the areas, where infections are increasing at higher rates. He also discussed the control measures taken in the containment zones. Dr Rawat will soon submit his report to the superior officers in the matter,” Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district has as many as 163 category 1 containment zones and 123 category 2 containment zones. Of these, 30 areas were declared containment zones in June. Areas in containment zone category 1 have one positive case and a perimeter of over 400 metres, while category 2 containment zones have more than one positive case and a 1km perimeter.

The CMO added that Dr Rawat has asked all the health officials to focus on systematic surveillance system and speed up the setting up of required infrastructure to tackle the rising numbers. “He also took stock of the surveillance system and management of different Covid-dedicated government and private hospitals in the district. We also gave him a comprehensive report on Covid-19 cases in the district,” said Dr Ohri.

Apart from Gautam Budh Nagar, the chief minister has appointed nodal officers to monitor Covid-19 cases in as many as 10 other districts in the state, including Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Kanpur City, Aligarh, Moradabad, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Jhansi and Basti.

Meanwhile, the CMO also said all the suspected Covid-19 patients in the GB Nagar will be tested in laboratories in the district itself even if they are not permanent residents here. “As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocol, even the persons belonging to other districts and states will not be prohibited from being tested for Covid-19 here,” he said.

top news
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In