GDA’S Fun Utsav at city forest a hit among students and parents

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Saturday organised a fun activity event for children to spread message of conserving the environment and also to encourage children to participate in eco-friendly activities. The officials said they will soon conduct a plantation drive, once the monsoon reaches the city.

The ‘Fun Utsav’ was organised by GDA at the 100-acre city forest area and saw the participation of about 500-600 children who were invited from various schools of the city. The event included aerobics, on-the-spot painting competition on the theme of environment, pottery making, Zumba, cycling, and performances by children learning yoga and taekwondo.

“The programme was organised as part of the environment day celebrations and had different activities for children in natural surroundings of the city forest. This monsoon, we have a plantation target of 1.17 lakh trees. For that, we have our own land and also about 60 hectares of gram samaj land. This land is near Madhuban Bapudham and the Northern Peripheral Road. Some of this land is barren and soil testing is being done to see if it is fit for plantation,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

“The Fun Utsav was proposed keeping the environment in mind. Children showcased their talent and it was appreciated by a huge gathering that also included parents and teachers,” SP Shishodia, deputy director (Horticulture – GDA), said.

The event on Saturday was organised by the horticulture department along with NGO, Saksham.

“We tried best to include all activities that are eco-friendly and related to the environment. Youngsters from the IIT also participated in the event and told the gathering how kitchen waste can be converted into manure. Specially abled children also took part and their performance was widely appreciated. No vehicle was allowed at the venue and people were brought there in e-rickshaws,” Namita Gaur, founder, Saksham, said.

