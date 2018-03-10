Ghaziabad authority board to clear increased FAR for international cricket stadium

The international cricket stadium, proposed at Raj Nagar Extension, will have to wait for the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) board to clear the increased floor area ratio (FAR).

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), which is developing the proposed stadium, has sought an enhanced FAR but the GDA has decided that it will take the proposal to its board for approval.

The authority said UPCA officials have sought a total of 1.25 FAR for the purpose of developing a stadium on the nearly 33-acre plot. The facility will also house a cricket academy near Raj Nagar Extension.

The land has already been purchased from he farmers but the construction of the stadium is yet to begin.

“The drawings for the stadium have been submitted to the GDA recently. But the UPCA has sought 1.25 FAR, which will enable construction over a larger area. At present, the two segments of the total land carry a FAR of .4 and 1,” Ishtiyaq Ahmad, authority’s chief architect & town planner, said.

“For increasing the existing FAR to 1.25 for the whole parcel of land, we will take the proposal to the GDA board which is likely to meet in March. Once the proposal is cleared by the state government, the construction will begin,” he said.

The stadium will have an estimated seating capacity of 45,000 and is expected to be ready by the end of 2019. The stadium complex will also have a capacity to park nearly 2,500 vehicles, apart from the cricket academy.

“We intend to start construction as soon as the increased FAR is approved. The stadium is proposed to be constructed within two years at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore,” Rakesh Mishra, convener of international stadium committee of the UPCA, said.

The prospects of the stadium has received a boost with the 10.3km Hindon elevated road getting environment clearance on Friday. The road is likely to open soon and will directly link east Delhi with Raj Nagar Extension.