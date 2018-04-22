Ghaziabad: Body found at main entrance of DPS-HRIT campus

The police on Sunday afternoon recovered the body of an unidentified man, who was shot dead, near the main entrance of Delhi Public School HRIT campus in Muradnagar of Ghaziabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha member of Parliament, Anil Agarwal, is the chairman of the school and also of the HRIT group of institutions, which are located on the same campus.

The police said they received information about the body of a man, aged around 45 years, lying next to the guard room near the main entrance of the school around 3.30pm on Sunday. The man was found shot dead by officials and it is suspected that he was shot in the chest.

“The school was closed on Sunday. There were four men, including guards, present inside the guard room. The rest of them are suspected to have opened fire. The guards have run away after the incident and we are trying to trace them. The identity of the victim is yet to be established,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, said.

According to the police, two guards, identified as Shiv Vijay and Uday Vir, of a private security agency operated by one Jagat Pal, were present in the guard room along with two persons, including the victim and one Trijpal.

“We are trying to trace the identity of the victim with the help of his mobile phone. It is suspected that Vijay has a licensed gun, of 12 bore calibre. However, we have come to know that the gun is licensed in name of the father of the operator of the security agency. We are still investigating the incident and the motive behind the incident,” a police officer said.

Officials suspect the four men in the guardroom were drunk and possibly got into an altercation that led to them firing at the victim. The police said they are also investigating the possibility of the gun going off due to a fault.

“We have provided all the relevant details about the incident to the police and also the private security agency through which guards were hired. There is no staff of the school involved and the entire incident is between the guards and the deceased,” Manish Bansal, accountant of the school, said.

In another incident at Khoda on Sunday afternoon, a property dealer, identified Subodh Yadav was shot at by an unidentified assailant near Matrika Vihar locality at his office. He was rushed to a hospital in Noida.

“We have identified the assailant. It seems to be a case of personal dispute and the assailant is also a relative of the victim. We are investigating and the injured man is stable at present,” Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city), said.