Ghaziabad Development Authority board okays Rs 1,343 crore budget

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), in its board meeting Wednesday, cleared the proposal for a revised budget expenditure of Rs 2,228 crore for 2018-19 and a proposed expenditure of Rs 1,343 crore for the 2019-20 fiscal.

Apart from the expenditure, the authority also intends receipts of Rs 2151 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 1,435 crore in 2019-20. The receipt from different sources was Rs 1,087 crore in 2017-18.

The meeting was, however, cut short as most of the officials were busy with their preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on March 8.

The authority officials said they have cleared a budget of Rs 41 crore for infrastructure projects such as the Integrated Traffic Management System (Rs 5 crore), a connecting road to the proposed waste-to-energy plant in Galand (Rs 4.8 crore), Northern Peripheral Road (Rs 5 crore) besides a gaushala (Rs 9.7 crore) and horticulture works (Rs 4crore) among others.

“There were 23 different proposals which were to be taken up in the board meeting. Since the chief minister was in Ghaziabad to check on preparations for Modi’s visit, we had to cut short the meeting. The proposals were not taken up and will later be approved by circulation among members. We only cleared Rs 41 crore funds towards different projects. The budget for 2018-19 was also revised and the budget for 2019-20 was also proposed,” said Kanchan Verma, Ghaziabad Development Authority vice-chairperson.

During the year 2017-18 fiscal, the authority had proposed a budget of Rs 1,043 crore. The present 2018-19 budget expenditure is high and pegged at Rs 2,228 crore.

“This is a result of payment which has to be made to farmers who have to be given compensation for their lands under the Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme. The expenditure is also inflated as we also have to start paying up Rs 200 crore annual installment on account of loan taken from the NCR Planning Board for the Hindon elevated road project,” Verma maintained. “The receipts this year have been high as we have procured loan of Rs 1,177 crore for payment to farmers on account of land acquisition. The proposed expenditure has no share set aside for projects like Regional Rapid Transit System,” Verma added.

The authority has already floated tenders for the ITMS project under which the entire city traffic will be brought under camera surveillance along with electronically controlled traffic infrastructure. The project is pegged at ?60 crore.

The Northern Peripheral Road is a proposed 20km four-lane road, which will provide connectivity between National Highway-9, Delhi-Meerut expressway and Loni. The GDA has planned to go ahead with the 10km stretch from Delhi-Meerut Road to Loni under phase 1 of the project.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 04:47 IST