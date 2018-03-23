Ghaziabad: FIR lodged against developers of 8 societies for giving possession without registry

The district administration on Friday lodged FIRs against eight housing societies for non-registry of flats delivered to buyers.

The action comes a fortnight after builders failed to comply with notices asking them to register flats that have been handed over to buyers. Notices were issued to 41 housing societies in this regard.

District magistrate Ritu Maheshwari on Friday said that eight FIRs have been lodged and more FIRs would be lodged if builders fail to ensure registry of flats.

Officials said that the eight FIRs have been lodged against developers of cooperative societies, mostly in Vasundhara.

“We have lodged FIRs against builders of eight housing societies, in which nearly 800 housing units are still unregistered. These are the cases wherein registration of flats has not been done for the last 10-20 years. We have sought details of other projects and a physical inspection is also going on. More FIRs will be lodged,” she said.

In the notices, officials of the stamps department quoted a Supreme Court order of September 2010 pertaining to directions on registration of flats within six months of handover, in a petition. Officials said that without execution of registry, the right of ownership cannot be transferred to the buyer.

The notices were served to developers of societies in trans-Hindon areas of Vasundhara, Indirapuram and Loni.

“For projects under the GDA’s jurisdiction, a review meeting will take place in the first week of April and a decision (whether to lodge FIRs) will be taken. We have set a schedule for compliance and also for delivery of flats to homebuyers who have not been given possession of flats so far,” she said.

Officials said that the pending issue of non-delivery of flats will be taken up on priority, alongside the non-registry of flats. According to officials, possession of nearly 12,000 units of the targeted delivery of 24,000 units, in private projects and government schemes, has been done.

Officials said that a follow-up of the delivery schedule will be done during a review meeting in the first week of April.

The notices to developers, to ensure registry of flats, were served to realise the stuck revenue of the stamps and registration department, officials said. It is estimated that recoveries after registries will generate nearly Rs50 crore.

Besides this, the GDA also sent 600 recovery notices, which were issued by the district administration. The authority has to recover nearly Rs600 crore from builders. So far, it has received nearly Rs350 crore, in dues, from developers, malls and commercial establishments.