Ghaziabad: Load-testing exercise for Delhi-Meerut Expressway underway, traffic diverted

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:06 IST

Ghaziabad: For the next two months, commuters travelling on the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) Phase 2 will have to deal with frequent diversions as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) starts with the load testing process for three major structures.

The work, which will be taken up in a phased manner, is being conducted for the Hindon canal overbridge near UP Gate, river Hindon river overbridge near Chijarsi, and the flyover at Lal Kuan.

Officials said that these three major structures, under the 19.2km Phase 2, have four sections each – two on each side of every stretch for traffic – between Delhi and Ghaziabad. For now, the NHAI has started load testing work for the Hindon canal overbridge (on the Ghaziabad to Delhi side) near UP Gate and traffic has been diverted with the help of the traffic police.

“During the three days of the load testing exercise, vehicles going to Delhi will be diverted to the expressway lanes. Commuters can also use the underpasses to move to other localities on either side. Each of the four spans of the structures will take three days for load testing works. During these three days, we will place fully laden trucks in a formation and will assess the strength of the structures,” said Mudit Garg, project director of NHAI.

Once work at the Hindon canal overbridge (near UP Gate) is over, NHAI will do the same at the Hindon river overbridge at Chijarsi, and then the Lal Kuan flyover.

“To avoid inconvenience to motorists, load testing works will be taken up on different dates. For instance, the first part, at the Hindon canal overbridge near UP Gate, is being taken up for three days during the weekend. Likewise, the time frame for other structures too will be decided. The entire load testing exercise will go on till the end of December,” Garg added.

Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic), Ghaziabad, said that traffic has been diverted by putting up barricades near UP Gate.

“The shutdown has been given for three days, after which one of the sections of the overbridge will be opened. The NHAI will provide us dates for load-testing at other structures. After this, suitable diversions will be put in place,” he added.

Phase 2 is about 89% complete in terms of physical progress and is estimated to cater to about one lakh passenger car units once it becomes operational.

It comprises 14 lanes with six internal lanes on each side dedicated to the expressway, which will have predefined entry/exit points, while the outer four-lanes on each side will be dedicated to highway lanes which will connect commuters to adjoining areas of Ghaziabad and Noida.

“We have also received approval from NHAI headquarters for installation of automatic number plate readers at all entry/exit locations of the expressway lanes. The device will read the registration plates of vehicles at entry/exit points and calculate the fare based on distance travelled by the vehicle. It will have a provision whereby the fare will automatically get deducted from the wallet account of the commuter,” Garg added.

The NHAI has proposed six entry/exit points over the 60km expressway route from Akshardham in Delhi to Meerut.