Ghaziabad police arrest two boys for stealing from temple

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday apprehended two minor boys for allegedly carrying out thefts. They also recovered jewellery and cash allegedly stolen from a temple in Khurja, Bulandshahr. The cops said that the two are aged around 16-17 years and have also been active in Ghaziabad.

The police said that they apprehended the two from Chaudhary Morh on Saturday and recovered ₹2.9 lakh as well as jewellery items that had been stolen from a temple in Khurja on July 25. The police also recovered a music system and LED TV from the possession of the accused.

“Both belong to Bulandshahr and had stolen the jewellery and ₹9 lakh in cash from the temple complex in July. Thereafter, they fled to Nandgram locality,” Sanjay Pandey, SHO of Sihani Gate police station, said.

The police said that the two also allegedly burgled a house near Tehsil Compound where they escaped with certain documents and ₹55,000 in cash. The occupants of the house had gone out of the city and the two boys targeted it after finding it locked from outside.

“As part of their modus operandi, the two would roam around and identify houses that remained locked for long periods. During the night, they would break the locks and flee with whatever valuables they could. They also found an easy way to enter the temple and flee with the cash and jewellery items,” Pandey added.

The police said that both the boys are illiterate and resorted to earning easy money via thievery.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 05:10 IST