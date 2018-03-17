Ghaziabad: SP supporters sent to judicial custody for ‘inaugurating’ elevated road

Four workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP) who had ‘inaugurated’ the Hindon elevated road were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

The Ghaziabad police produced them before a court and sought their custody. However, after listening to arguments, the court did not allow the police remand and sent the four accused to judicial custody, the lawyer for the accused said.

On Friday morning, dozens of SP workers and leaders had ‘inaugurated’ the 10.3km Hindon elevated road near Raj Nagar Extension and drove vehicles to UP-Gate. The road is complete and is yet to be inaugurated.

The district administration officials have sent a request, asking the chief minister to inaugurate this road.

After Friday’s incident, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) forwarded a police complaint, upon which an FIR was lodged against a member of legislative council, Rakesh Yadav, and others.

“After the four persons were produced before the court, we argued that the section of attempt to murder has been levied wrongly and there is no evidence to indicate that the men indulged in any attempt to murder during the incident. The court has fixed Monday as the date of hearing for their bail,” Nahar Singh Yadav, the lawyer representing the accused, said.

The four accused were identified as Manoj Pandit, Anshu Thakur, Guddu Yadav and Upender Yadav.

“As per our information, the court did not send the four accused on remand while taking into consideration the section of attempt to murder. The remand was given under the other sections levied in the FIR. We did not demand police remand and the four were sent to judicial custody. The investigating officer will take up the investigation in due course,” said Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city II).

The SP leaders on Saturday also posted a video on social media in which three persons, a politician, a private developer and another unidentified person, are seen taking a round of the newly constructed road in their SUV.

“One of them is a Bharatiya Janata Party politician and is taking a round of the road. We demand action to be taken against the men in the video,” Rahul Chaudhary, city president, SP, said.

Circle officer Atish Kumar Singh said, “We will get the video checked and verify it.”

The Hindon elevated road, which cost Rs1,147 crore, was recently given an environment clearance by the state environment impact assessment authority. The district officials have written to state officials for its inauguration by UP chief minister and are awaiting a response before opening it to commuters.