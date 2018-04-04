Ghaziabad: Woman teacher, girl student detained for murder of girl’s mother

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old woman and took into custody a 17-year-old girl student who had allegedly attacked her mother with an iron rod on March 10. The 38-year-old woman died a day later.

The two were arrested in connection with the incident from the Ghaziabad railway station, when they were trying to catch a train to Punjab, on Tuesday. The girl’s father had lodged a complaint, naming the two accused, at the Kavi Nagar police station.

According to the complaint filed by the teenaged girl’s father, his daughter and the teacher were in a relationship.

Both the girl and the teacher were named in the FIR lodged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

The police said the teacher was not present at the scene of the crime but she has been booked for criminal conspiracy.

“Since there was a conspiracy, the teacher will also face charges under Section 304 IPC and those of criminal conspiracy and common intention towards committing the crime,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Beenu Singh said, “After the incident (on March 10), both fled to Punjab and were living together in Jalandhar. We arrested them when they had come to Ghaziabad to get more money and clothes. They were trying to board a train to Jalandhar from the Ghaziabad railway station. They were produced before a Ghaziabad court.”

On March 10, after the 17-year-old critically wounded her mother at their residence in Lal Kuan, Ghaziabad, she met her economics teacher at the Mohan Nagar intersection from where they fled to Punjab, police said.

The 29-year-old teacher, who got married in May 2010 and divorced in 2018, said, “The girl was very upset after the incident and called me for help. She wanted to commit suicide, so we both fled together to rebuild our lives. We met at the (Mohan Nagar) intersection and went to Jalandhar. There, I took help from a woman friend whom I knew through a social networking site.”

“That day, her mother had served her food and had gone to the kitchen. My daughter got up and hit her on the head with an iron rod. My wife was critically injured and she died a day later. My daughter also poured some disinfectant into my wife’s mouth. Several of her teeth were broken in the attack,” the girl’s father, a transporter in Ghaziabad, said.

The girl’s family said she allegedly acted under the influence of her teacher.

“It is because of her teacher that I lost my wife. The teacher had instigated her to elope a couple of months ago. We had to go to the police to bring them back. It was then that we came to know that they were in a relationship,” the father said.