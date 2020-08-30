Greater Noida: Three killed in two separate road accidents

noida

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:26 IST

Two men died when their motorcycle crashed into a divider on Friday night, in Swarn Nagri area of Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 2.

The victims were identified as Pulkit Kumar and Vishwajeet, from Bihar and Jharkhand, respectively, who were living in a highrise in Greater Noida. They were both students of first year of B Pharma in a private college in Knowledge Park.

According to police officers, the accident took place around 10pm near Parsvnath Panorama Society in Swarn Nagri, when the two were going riding a Ninja motorcycle.

“From eyewitness’ account, prima facie it seems the motorcycle was at a high speed and the duo lost control of the, due to which it crashed into the divider. They were taken to a nearby private hospital and were declared brought dead,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey.

Police said neither of them was wearing a helmet and they are yet to find out where the duo was headed at the time of the accident. The autopsy might also clarify whether they were under the influence of alcohol or not, police added.

Their families have been informed and the bodies will be handed over following the autopsy, said police. Vishwajeet was an only child and his father is a police inspector in Bihar, while Pulkit was the younger of two siblings and was the son of a teacher, police officers added.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man lost his life when his motorcycle crashed with a dumper truck on Saturday morning near Sorkha village.

The victim was identified as Rahul, from Jarcha. He was on his way to work when the accident took place, around 8 am, said police.

“His motorcycle crashed into the dumper while the vehicle was trying to take a turn suddenly. Rahul died on the spot and his body was sent for an autopsy. The dumper was seized and its driver was arrested. He was booked for rash driving and negligence. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.