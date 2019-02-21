Gurugram man booked for allegedly raping live-in partner’s 16-year-old foster daughter

A Gurugram-based man was booked by the Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly raping the 16-year-old foster daughter of his live-in partner. The girl is currently staying at a women’s shelter home in Noida.

Police said the teenager was found roaming the streets of Noida a month ago and was taken to the Sector 39 police station from where police handed her over to a woman’s shelter home. It was during her counselling sessions there that the alleged abuse came to the fore, police said.

“She is from Assam and after her parents’ demise, about three years ago, she was being fostered by a couple in the neighbourhood. They then moved to Kathmandu and almost two years ago, they came to Gurugram. The girl started going to a school in Gurugram, but, soon afterwards, the couple separated owing to some issues,” the in-charge of the shelter home, Naini Singh, said. It was Singh who filed the police complaint in this case.

She said the woman then moved in with a person who lived near her home in Gurugram. “She claimed that he was her brother. The girl stayed with them for nearly two months and, during that time, she was sexually abused by the man multiple times. She then ran away from home with the help of a man who brought her to Noida. She started living with a family in Noida, but fled from there as well as she had started feeling unsafe there. She has stayed at a shelter earlier as well,” Singh’s complaint to the police said.

After fleeing from the Noida family, the girl was found roaming the streets and handed over to the police. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station against the Gurugram man under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

“We have taken the statement of the girl. She is doing well at the shelter home. An investigation is on and the case officer will question the suspect. Due action will be taken soon,” Uday Pratap, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 09:17 IST