e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / In search of leopard, forest department rescues python from NTPC area

In search of leopard, forest department rescues python from NTPC area

noida Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department team camping in NTPC Dadri area in search of a leopard, on Tuesday rescued a 10-foot long python from the spot instead.

An NTPC spokesperson said that the python was spotted at 11.10 am. “It had coiled up near a tree. The NTPC workers first informed their higher officials, who then informed the forest department teams,” he said.

PK Shrivastava, district forest officer, said, “The forest department teams were already present at the NTPC plant in search of a leopard that was spotted on October 7. When alerted about the python, the team immediately rescued it and released into the wild.”

The leopard, meanwhile, remained elusive. It was first captured in CCTV camera at the premise. The officials had also found pugmarks and then laid a trap in the area. Srivastava said that the leopard may have escaped into the forest.

top news
Farmers’ groups walk out of govt meeting on new agricultural reforms
Farmers’ groups walk out of govt meeting on new agricultural reforms
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR
Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Covid update: Russia’s 2nd vaccine; Mulayam Singh tests positive; immunity span
Covid update: Russia’s 2nd vaccine; Mulayam Singh tests positive; immunity span
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In