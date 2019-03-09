Kashmiri man missing from Noida: Cops to check if he crossed to Pak

In a new twist in the case of a 23-year-old Kashmiri student going missing from Noida in December, the investigating officer will now travel to Attari border near Wagah to find more clues about his whereabouts.

Originally from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Bashid Hasan, a final year BBA student of Asian Business School, was living in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Raipur, Sector 126, Noida, when he went missing. He had last been seen on December 12, 2018.

Police said his exams were going on at the time and he had been alternating between his cousin’s place in Delhi and a friend’s paying guest accommodation in Sector 126.

A missing person complaint was registered at the Expressway police station in Noida on December 24 and one in Aloosa police station in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on December 25.

The decision that the investigating officer (IO) should travel to Attari in Punjab came after the Noida police was unable to get CCTV footage of the ATM in Amritsar to which Hasan’s last location was traced on December 13. “I will leave for Punjab on March 12 to get the CCTV footage from the bank. After that, I will also go to Attari border to conduct some investigation,” Gurwinder Singh, the IO in the case, said.

Police said the border is only 13 kilometres from the ATM to which he was traced to. “When we are going there, we will probe further to ensure that he has not crossed over the border to Pakistan,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the family does not believe that their son might have left India. “There is no reason for him to go there. It has now been almost three months since he went missing and there is still no lead on his whereabouts, ” Syed Naseerul, Hasan’s father, said. An assistant sub-inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir police, Naseerul has also been trying to get in on his son’s case, the family said.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 03:41 IST