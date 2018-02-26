Mahagun Puram suicide: Ghaziabad police may book mom for pushing daughter to suicide

The Ghaziabad police are contemplating penal action against the 35-year-old woman who allegedly instigated her 10-year-old daughter to commit suicide and also attempted to kill herself by slashing her wrists at her flat in Mahagun Puram high-rise near NH-24 on Sunday.

According to initial police investigation, the mother-daughter duo was facing a financial crisis as the woman had no job and no means of earning a living. The mother, Vinita, took the extreme step a day after her daughter’s birthday, after a fight with her friend Vikram Rawat. The mother is reported to have requested financial assistance, which was turned down by Rawat.

“She attempted suicide and also instigated her daughter to hang herself. The minor’s postmortem report states the reason for her death as ‘death due to hanging’. We are considering legal action against the woman as her act endangered her life and also took away the life of her minor daughter,” said HN Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

“We have her statements video recorded and she has also given statements before a magistrate. She is presently receiving treatment for her injuries at a hospital and her condition is stable,” Singh added.

The incident took place in the 19th floor flat which is owned by the woman. Before the incident on Sunday morning, Vinita had also written a suicide note in which she stated that no one should claim their dead bodies and they should be cremated as ‘lawaris’ (unclaimed).

She had also stated that her flat should be sold off to pay the bank loan and the balance should be given to her mother.

The mother had shifted to Ghaziabad from Chandigarh some years ago.

Police sources said that the woman’s relatives also came to see her on Monday and performed the last rites of her daughter.

Rawat did not take calls despite repeated attempts.